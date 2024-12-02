A cult classic McDonald's menu item returns to restaurants this week, just in time for the holidays: the famous McRib sandwich.

Earlier this month, the Chicago-based burger chain teased the return of the legendary McRib, later saying the tangy meal would hit menus Dec. 3. Saturday, McDonald's posted an original McRib song and video, alluding to the fact that the chain was also selling half-gallon jugs of the sandwich's iconic sauce -- making for the "ultimate stocking stuffer."

"The wait is finally over," McDonald's said in a release. "Starting Dec. 3, for a limited time, your favorite saucy sandwich – the McRib – returns to participating restaurants just in time to satisfy your holiday cravings. After all, 'tis the season…McRib SZN, that is."

Nov. 25, McDonald's also began selling jugs of McRib sauce at a dedicated website, with half-gallons expected to be available "while supplies last."

As of Monday, Dec. 2, jugs of the sauce was sold out, the website said.

According to McDonald's, the 520-calorie McRib sandwich contains seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce. It is topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles on a tasted homestyle bun.

The cult-favorite sandwich last made a brief return to menus in 2022.