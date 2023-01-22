Legendary Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer Dies at 68 After Long Cancer Battle

Legendary Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer has passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer, officials at WXRT said Sunday morning.

WXRT's Terri Hemmert revealed in a statement that Brehmer had passed away early Sunday morning.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend," she said. "Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side."

Hemmert says that the station will honor Brehmer with a special block of programming beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the time that Brehmer's show regularly started.

"We'll hold each other up through this heart-breaking time," she said. "Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted."

Brehmer, a fixture at WXRT since 1991, had taken a leave of absence in July 2022 amid an ongoing fight against prostate cancer, which had spread and forced the legendary DJ to seek more aggressive treatment.

He had recently returned for shows on the station, but had been absent in recent days.

Brehmer had hosted shows on WXRT since 1991, endearing himself to thousands of fans with his infectious enthusiasm, signified by his catchphrase “it’s great to be alive."