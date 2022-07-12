Lin Brehmer

Legendary Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer to Take Leave of Absence in Cancer Fight

Legendary Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer has announced that he is taking a leave of absence to battle prostate cancer

Brehmer, who has been a fixture at WXRT since 1991, says that he has been battling cancer for several years, but that it has spread and will require him to seek more aggressive treatment.

“Starting Monday, I will begin a long period of chemotherapy,” he said. “It is necessary for me to take a leave of absence from my radio show.”

Brehmer will begin his leave of absence following his show on Friday, he says.

He has hosted shows on WXRT since 1991, endearing himself to thousands of fans with his infectious enthusiasm that is signified by his catchphrase “it’s great to be alive.”

That is exactly how Brehmer wrapped up his message to listeners on Tuesday.

“Afford me the kindness you have always shown me,” he said. “I will miss spending time with you every day, but hopefully, this too will pass and one day down the road, I will announce brightly on the airwaves of 93XRT, ‘it’s Friday. It’s great to be alive.’”

