Chicago Restaurants

Legal Sea Foods Chicago location at Marina City Towers reveals renderings, opening date

The popular Boston-based restuarant is coming to Marina City Towers in the former Dick's Last Resort location

By Francie Swidler

Legal Sea Foods, the highly anticipated Boston sea food restaurant coming to Marina City Towers, finally has an opening date.

New England fan-favorite seafood brand Legal Sea Foods will open at the base of Marina City Towers in River North, at 315 N. Dearborn in "late July," according to a press release. The Boston-based restuarant, which will take over the space formerly occupied by Dick's Last Resort, was originally set to open over the winter, officials previously announced.

The restaurant's next door neighbor will be Marina City anchor Smith & Wollensky, which is owned by the same company, a release said.

The restuarant will feature an "expansive space" that includes two levels of outdoor and indoor dining and will feature the brand's signature New England flare, including Inaugural clam Chowder, Baked Haddock- Anna's Way, plus a variety of oysters, shellfish and lobster, along with sushi, nigiri and sashimi, the release said.

It will also feature an intimate "oyster bar," with seating and tables for up to 30 guests, the release said.

According to the release, the new space will also pay homage to the architectural significance of Marina City, locally referred to as the “corncob buildings.”

"The interior was designed around the signature curves of the building and is outfitted with fixtures and colors to create a modern, bright eastern seaboard feel," the release said.

According to officials, the new riverfront location will be dubbed the brand's "Midwest flagship" restaurant.

Here's a glimpse into what the new restaurant is expected to look like:

