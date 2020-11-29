marijuana convictions

Legal Group to Help Illinoisans Clear Marijuana Convictions

NBCChicago.com

A new legal group will help people with marijuana convictions in Illinois clear their records.

New Leaf Illinois launched earlier this month as part of the state’s law legalizing recreational cannabis.

Under the law, people with low-level marijuana convictions can have their records expunged and state officials estimate hundreds of thousands of people are eligible. New Leaf, a state-sponsored program, will help people do that.

Local

rideshare carjacking 1 hour ago

Rideshare Driver Carjacked at Gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

Mitchell Trubisky 4 hours ago

Chicago Bears Live Blog: Packers Cruising as Bears' Offense Falters

Backers say it’s a critical step in undoing the damage done by a half-century of the war on drugs, which has particularly affected minorities, who were likely to be arrested and prosecuted for marijuana offenses.

The help is available statewide to “make sure that there was going to be that same level of advocacy for people statewide to be able to be freed of the collateral consequences of cannabis convictions,” said Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat who helped write the law, according to WCIA-TV.

Sales of legal marijuana in Illinois began earlier this year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

marijuana convictionslegal groupnew leaf cannabis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us