LeBron James' Son Bronny James Lists Ohio State in Top 3 Schools

Bronny James lists Ohio State in top 3 schools

Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, narrowed down his choices for college to three universities.

Oregon, USC and Ohio State.

James visited the Buckeyes back in September, donning the red-and-white threads on his social media accounts.

He is regarded as one of the best players in his high school class. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, James has worked himself into one of the best two-way prospects in high school.

Starting outside the top 40 of the nation coming into this season, the most recent high school rankings list from 247 Sports has him ranked 34th in the nation and within the top 10 in the state of California.

The hope for Bronny is to make it to the NBA to play with his dad.