A partial recall of Nestlé USA's Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals has been announced due to the possible presence of a "wood-like material," according to the company.

In a statement, the company said the material is possibly present in a few items that were produced between August 2024 and this month.

A full list of recalled items can be found below:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

STOUFFER'S Party Size Chicken Lasagna

The statement said the recall does not involve any products not listed above. There has been one potential choking incident recorded, which prompted the company to take action.

According to Nestlé USA, consumers who have purchased any of these products in the affected mentioned timeframe should not prepare or consume the product but should return it to where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Nestlé USA said they are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material and are confident it is an isolated incident.

Recalls occur when manufacturers and distributors remove products “that present a risk of injury or gross deception or are otherwise defective,” according to the FDA.