Illinois

Leaking propane tank inside truck causes explosion, damages homes in suburbs

Around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, the truck was driving down Wood Dale Road when it blew up.

By Staff

Homes and cars in Addison are damaged after a propane tank leaking inside of a truck caused an explosion, according to police.

Around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, the truck was driving down Wood Dale Road when it blew up, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood.

Authorities said it was a Penske box truck carrying the leaking propane tank.

The explosion knocked windows out of frames, shattered car windshields and knocked down a wall at a nearby home.

"Truck ended up pushed all the way into my neighbor's home and blew the brick wall down and barely missed her husband lying on the couch," said neighbor Rick Foreman.

Wood Dale Road was closed north of Lake Street in west suburban Addison after the incident and into Sunday afternoon.

Addison police investigated the incident with the DuPage County Bomb Squad and ruled it accidental.

According to police, the driver sustained minor injuries, but no others were reported.

No further updates are available as of Sunday evening.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
