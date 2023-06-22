This 1 Chicago doughnut is among the best in the US, food reviewers say

How refined must a palate be in order to determine the tastiest doughnut in all the land? Hard to say. But one brave group of taste testers and food experts has given it their best shot, taking on the challenging work of trying individual doughnuts from shops across the country to find the most delicious holes-in-one.

The result: A curated list of 12 top doughnuts, deemed to be the "Best Doughnuts in the U.S.," and of them hails from Chicago.

As part of research for their "Best Doughnut Places Across America" list, food review website Tasting Table says its editors also worked to narrow down a list their favorite individual doughnuts, which proved an "even tougher task." According to the website, Tasting Table editors "scoured locales from coast to coast and beyond in search of the country's best offerings."

The first individual doughnut on the list of 12 is a "Blue Corn Blueberry Lavender Doughnut" from Whoo's Donuts in Santa Fe, Mexico.

"Using blue corn from nearby Colorado as a cake base, the donuts here achieve a balanced flavor that hits notes of both sweet and a tinge of savory, with some toasty, nutty elements," Tasting Table says. "Topped with a glistening blueberry-lavender glaze, the purple beauties get a welcome layer of tart sweetness and refreshing herbal notes from the fragrant lavender."

The list, which isn't ranked, includes twists on classics like "Better than Boston Cream" from DG Doughnuts in Ocoee, Florida, as well as more innovative ones, like the "Leche Flan ni Lola" from Kora in Long Island, New York.

About halfway through, the "Le Stan" doughnut, from Stan's Doughnuts & Coffee in Chicago, makes an appearance.

Described as a square take on "Dominque Ansel's iconic cronut," Tasting Table says Le Stan shouldn't be judged by its appearance alone.

"While it might look somewhat dry from the outside, the flakey layers of fried puff pastry are deliciously buttery without being greasy," Tasting Table says, adding that "the sweet dough is made even better by the generous helping of rich, award-winning vanilla bean pastry cream housed inside it."

The review goes on to acknowledge that the eating of a Le Stan doughnut, although messy, it is ultimately "masterpiece," and an "absolute must try" in the Chicagoland area.

Hungry? The full list of 12 doughnuts can be found here.