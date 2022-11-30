Lazard says Rodgers needs to 'renew his ownership' of the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers self-proclaimed himself healthy enough to play this week on Tuesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee show, saying he received "good news" from scans about his ribs.

On Wednesday, wide receiver Allen Lazard explained why Rodgers is destined to play against their NFC North foe this Sunday, despite the injury.

"I think he's still gotta renew his ownership ... you gotta do that twice a year," Lazard said on Wednesday.

The last time Rodgers stepped foot on Soldier Field, he exclaimed "I own you!" to a crowd of Bears fans after scoring a rushing touchdown. Hence, Lazard claims Rodgers needs to restamp his mark on Soldier Field.

Rodgers suffered an injury during Sunday night's game against the Eagles, forcing Jordan Love to enter the game and take over. However, he assures he's ready to play against the Bears, and made the task of getting a win at Soldier Field sound remedial.

During Rodgers' last outing at Soldier Field, the Packers won, 24-14, as Rodgers played to the rhythm of 195 yards and two touchdowns, with an additional rushing touchdown. The win helped add to the now seven-game winning streak Rodgers has going against the Bears – the longest of his career.

The Bears haven't beaten the Packers since 2018 and haven't won at Lambeau Field since 2015. Rodgers has a career record of 23-5 against the Bears.

That likely won't change on Sunday, as the Bears' roster is the most depleted it's been this season. Eddie Jackson and Darnell Mooney suffered season-ending injuries in Week 12, while Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon and others are not guaranteed to play on Sunday either.

