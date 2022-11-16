The parents of an 8-year-old boy who was severely injured after falling from the top of Navy Pier's climbing wall in July have filed a 10-count lawsuit against the Chicago landmark, alleging workers failed to properly secure the boy to the climbing wall.

The complaint also alleges that Navy Pier employees did not offer to provide assistance to the boy or his family in the moments after the incident.

The 8-year-old boy, George Brewer, suffered severe injuries from his 24-foot fall from the top of the wall onto the concrete pavement. He was rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment, including four surgeries.

George is scheduled to have another surgery in January, and possibly will have to undergo additional surgeries in the future. According to the Brewer family, George is able to walk with the assistance of a walker after several months of being confined to a wheelchair.

The incident occurred as the Brewer family was visiting Chicago from their home in Grand Rapids, Mich., and took their three children to Navy Pier due to its reputation as a family-friendly attraction.

When it was George's turn to go up the climbing wall as the family was using the attraction, the attendant had put a harness on George but failed to attach the safety rope. The fall was filmed on video as the Brewer family cheered George on his way to the top, unaware he was properly secured.

The lawsuit also notes that the concrete pavement below the climbing wall is against recommendations from the federal government that suggest a mattress or netting as the surface below climbing attractions.

In addition to Navy Pier, Spectrum Sports and two employees who were operating the climbing wall were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

In a statement given to NBC 5 Chicago, Navy Pier did not acknowledge a lawsuit filed against them and declined to comment:

"We have not seen a lawsuit. It is our standard practice not to comment on litigation."