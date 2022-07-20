Lawsuit Alleging Assault and Battery Against Mario Edwards Dismissed

Lawsuit alleging assault against Mario Edwards dismissed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A lawsuit filed against Chicago Bears defensive tackle, Mario Edwards, was dropped by the plaintiff, according to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

Joann Blakney filed the initial lawsuit last October in North Carolina, accusing Edwards of "assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress." The accusations originated from a dispute at the Bears' team hotel in 2020 before a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bears had involvement in the case, as they were accused of "negligent supervision and defamation." The Bears did file a motion to dismiss the case.

The case never made it to court. The plaintiff withdrew the case before a hearing was held.

"Mario Edwards doesn’t condone domestic violence. At no time did Mario Edwards do anything that raised to the level of domestic violence, or any violence," agent Peter Schaffer said in a statement to TMZ.

The NFL investigated the situation on their own and decided towards not punishing Edwards, according to Mike Florio of PFF.

Edwards has played the last two seasons with the Bears. In the 27 games he's played, he recorded six sacks, 25 tackles and two passes defensed.

He signed a three-year deal last summer with the team.