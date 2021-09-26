Chicago Police

Lawndale Shooting Leaves 6 Injured Sunday Morning

Chicago police say six people were shot early Sunday morning in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

At approximately 2:52 a.m. in the 800 block of South Albany, a group of people were standing outside when they were shot by an individual in a passing black SUV.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the pelvis, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital. A 28-year-old man was shot in both thighs, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has since stabilized.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the ankle, a 37-year-old man was shot in the body, and a 30-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her arm in the shooting. All were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

