Lawndale: Restaurant Worker at Drive-Thru Service Window Fatally Shot in Face

An employee working at the service window of a restaurant was shot to death early Friday in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, police said.
At approximately 3:10 a.m., a male worker was at the service window of the Original Maxwell Street Hot Dog restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said.
The worker was taken to a nearby hospital initially in critical condition, but later died, according to officials.
Hours earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting about a mile away.
At about 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard, two men, 30 and 27, were outside when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
The older man was sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The younger man was shot in the thigh and taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in fair condition.
According to police, no one was in custody in either incident.