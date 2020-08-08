lawndale

Lawndale Crash Injures 4, Including 2 Chicago Police Officers

Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Lawndale, according to police

By Molly Walsh

Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Lawndale, according to police.

Officers traveling northbound on Pulaski at around 1:38 a.m. when a 2003 Dodge van traveling southbound turned east to go onto 19th Street. The van cut in front of and hit the marked squad car, according to police.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition with head injuries, police said.

Local

Matteson 8 hours ago

Census Worker Says South Suburban Office Has Seen ‘No Change' Since Coronavirus Case

Coronavirus Indiana 10 hours ago

Indiana Senate Leader Warns Less Funding for Schools Online

The driver, a 26-year-old male, and his 26-year-old female passenger were both transported to Stroger in serious condition with head injuries, police said.

Charges and citations are pending against the driver of the Dodge van with Area Four detectives investigating.

This article tagged under:

lawndaleChicago Policecar crash19th St.Pulaski
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us