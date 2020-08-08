Lawndale Crash Injures 4, Including 2 Chicago Police Officers

Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Lawndale, according to police.

Officers traveling northbound on Pulaski at around 1:38 a.m. when a 2003 Dodge van traveling southbound turned east to go onto 19th Street. The van cut in front of and hit the marked squad car, according to police.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition with head injuries, police said.

The driver, a 26-year-old male, and his 26-year-old female passenger were both transported to Stroger in serious condition with head injuries, police said.

Charges and citations are pending against the driver of the Dodge van with Area Four detectives investigating.