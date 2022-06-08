Lawndale: 4 People Wounded in Shooting While Standing on Sidewalk

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

The wounded were standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 8:45 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 43-year-old woman went to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.

Another woman, 30, was shot in the face and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 27-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A second man, 26, was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No one was in custody as detectives investigate.