lawndale

Lawndale: 4 People Wounded in Shooting While Standing on Sidewalk

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

The wounded were standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 8:45 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

  • A 43-year-old woman went to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.
  • Another woman, 30, was shot in the face and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
  • A 27-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
  • A second man, 26, was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No one was in custody as detectives investigate.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

lawndale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us