Lawmakers Push to Add ‘Selena' to National Film Registry, Boost Latino Visibility in Media

Mexican American filmmaker Gregory Nava's 1997 movie "Selena" has been nominated for inclusion in the National Film Registry by members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus as the group ramps up its efforts to eradicate "the film industry’s continued exclusion of Latinos," said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, in a letter to Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden on Friday.

"Selena is an American icon and she's so celebrated within the Latino community," Castro, who is also the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told NBC News. "I think part of the affirmation of that was, not only the success of the film, but also the recent success of the television series."

The film starring Jennifer Lopez depicts the life, remarkable rise, and tragic death of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla. The film also touches on important themes of cultural identity and assimilation faced by Mexican American communities as they navigate their personal connections between two cultures and languages.

"Given its importance as a work of Latino cinema, we believe it is deserving of preservation at the Library of Congress," Castro's letter to Hayden reads. "We trust you will give Selena careful consideration, and hope to see it included in the titles added to the National Film Registry in 2021."

