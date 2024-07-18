Law enforcement flagged gunman as ‘suspicious person' over an hour before shots fired in Trump assassination attempt

The 20-year-old gunman who shot former President Donald Trump, killed another man and injured two others had visited the site of the political rally days before to scope out the area, sources familiar with a Senate briefing told NBC News Wednesday.

New details emerged after members of Congress were briefed Wednesday on details of the assassination attempt – and the apparent security failure surrounding it.

The latest details are providing a clearer timeline of events leading up to the shooting.

Thomas Matthews Crooks was reportedly photographed as a suspicious person 62 minutes before he opened fire, and snipers had spotted him 20 minutes before the first shots rang out, according to two sources familiar with the Senate briefing.

Crooks was reportedly spotted by rally attendees and local law enforcement had flagged him because he had a rangefinder – a device which would’ve allowed him to measure the distance of his shot.

Those details emerge as both the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement have faced mounting criticism over the apparent security failure at Trump’s rally.

NBC affiliate WPXI in Pittsburgh broadcast an image of a remote detonator, which NBC News confirmed through a source had a capability to denote fireworks. It was found on the roof of a nearby building next to Crooks’ body, who was killed by Secret Service counter snipers Saturday seconds after he opened fire.

After Saturday’s shooting law enforcement “rendered safe” suspicious devices found in the gunman’s car. The FBI described those devices as “rudimentary.”

Local law enforcement officers also came face to face with the gunman prior to the shooting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As word spread of a suspicious person, one local officer boosted another onto the roof the building where Crooks was perched. As the officer held onto the side of the roof and peered over, he was met by Crooks who pointed his rifle at him, according to Tom Knights, the Butler Township Manager, who spoke to NBC News Tuesday.

Knights said the officer was unable to retrieve his weapon or radio and dropped eight feet to the ground.

Afterwards, the two officers relayed that information to a tactical radio channel. Knights was not clear on the timing of that event and how far in advance it came before the shooting.

The Secret Service has said that the building where the gunman fired was less than 150 yards from where President Trump was speaking and that it was outside their immediate security perimeter – which had been assigned to other local law enforcement agencies.

In a statement provided to NBC 5 News, Illinois Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller said she took part in a House briefing Wednesday regarding the assassination attempt.

"I am gravely concerned that so many important questions remain unanswered, especially as reports suggest law enforcement and Secret Service were aware that this man posed a threat at multiple points during the day…”