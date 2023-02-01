LaVar Ball Expresses Confidence in Eventual Lonzo Return to Floor

LaVar Ball expresses confidence in eventual Lonzo return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar, joined Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast on Wednesday to express his confidence in an eventual return for his son on an NBA court.

"Lonzo is gonna be fine," Ball said. "He's only 25 years old. He's gonna get his stuff together and (he's) gonna be ready to play and do his thing again. He had some debris in the nerve; that's why he couldn't get nothing done. But, all that's done now. So now it's about getting your strength back and then getting your endurance."

The latest update on the veteran point guard came last Saturday when head coach Billy Donovan mentioned Ball is "nowhere near playing" while speaking to reporters in Orlando.

While there is no timetable for his return to the floor, Ball mentioned to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson and other traveling beat writers in Paris that he doesn't believe the injury is career-threatening.

“I just think it’s time-consuming,” Ball said while the team spent five days in Paris. “This is my third surgery, I had two last year. It’s about building that strength back up and the confidence in myself. I’m only 25, so I’m not too worried about (career-ending injury.)”

In 35 games with the Bulls last season, Ball made an obvious impact on both sides of the floor. He elevated the play of those around him, which LaVar mentioned on the podcast as his "thing," or forte.

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game before undergoing the first of two surgeries on his knee in January. He underwent a reportedly successful arthroscopic debridement in September and has been slowly rehabbing his knee since.

