LaVar Ball: Bulls' Lonzo Ball Had Nerve Issue Addressed in Knee Surgery

LaVar Ball provides Lonzo update after knee surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is nearly three weeks removed from left knee surgery on Sept. 28, his second operation in eight months after suffering a meniscus tear in the knee midway through the 2021-22 NBA season.

According to Lonzo's father, LaVar, who recently sat down for a lengthy interview with the "Ball Facts" YouTube channel, the latest operation addressed the issue that has mysteriously nagged Lonzo since mid-January: Debris that was "caught up" in a nerve.

"Lonzo’s doing his thing, man. He finally got in there and they did his stuff right," LaVar said when asked how Lonzo is doing. "Some of the debris was caught up with a nerve or something like that in his leg, wouldn’t allow him to bend it or whatever, he had much pain. But he got all that situated now."

Days before surgery, Lonzo described a series of concerning symptoms in a Zoom call with local reporters. Nearly eight months removed from his first procedure, he said he was still unable to run, jump or walk up stairs without pain, or fully bend his left knee.

In fact, as of late September, Lonzo still did not seem to have a handle on what exactly was wrong, leading to the last resort of going under the knife.

"From my understanding they’re going in there to see what it is because it’s not necessarily showing up on the MRI,” Ball said on Sept. 27. “But it’s clear that there’s something there that’s not right. So they’re going to go in, look at it, and whatever needs to be done is going to be done.’’

If LaVar is right and this surgery did identify and address the issue, that is a positive development. It also aligns with an NBC Sports Chicago report from late September that there was internal optimism the operation addressed Ball's persistent pain.

But make no mistake: This still does not offer clarity on a return timeline for Ball.

The Bulls said one week before the surgery Ball would be re-evaluated four-to-six weeks after the operation, meaning an update from the team can be expected between Oct. 26 and Nov. 9.

But as Billy Donovan cautioned in the wake of the surgery, that could prove to be only an early checkpoint in his recovery.

"Until he gets back and gets into the situations (basketball activities) that were causing him pain, to see how he responds to being back in those situations, we'll find out more," Donovan said on Sept. 29, referencing the discomfort Lonzo experienced in his first rehab when ramping his sprinting and cutting up to full speed.

It's part of why early reports — from The Athletic's Shams Charania, specifically — have indicated that Lonzo could be sidelined until at least the new year.

As of now, Lonzo is conducting his latest phase of rehab in Chicago and has been spotted around the Advocate Center lifting weights and going through targeted workouts in the latter part of training camp and the preseason

But he has also stressed that he will take his time getting right.

“For me, this will be my third surgery (in his NBA career), so this time around I really don’t want to rush anything,” Lonzo said in September. “I think, like last time, I wanted to get back to the playoffs and stuff, and I thought — we all thought — that was going to be the case. And unfortunately it wasn’t. So this time we need to just take it as slow as we need to take it and come back 100 percent.”

LaVar echoed that sentiment to "Ball Facts."

"Like I explained to him (Lonzo) — I just came back from seeing my boy, to make sure he’s good, the stitches is out — ‘Hey, don’t let these guys try to convince you to come back in four-to-six weeks,'" LaVar said, referencing players like Zion Williamson and Michael Porter Jr. who recently had extended injury absences. "Slow down. Do it your way, 'Zo. Until you come back healthy as hell. Because there’s a lot of people that stay out for a long time."

So while any update on Lonzo is worth parsing — and the hope is that this is all building toward an eventual return — the waiting game continues.

