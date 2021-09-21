Lauryn Hill Reunion Tour With The Fugees Postpones Singer's Ravinia Show

Lauryn Hill's newly announced reunion tour with the Fugees, which includes a November date at the United Center, means Hill's Sept. 25 Ravinia concert has been postponed until next year, the singer announced.

The reunion of Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras marks the Fugees' first shows together in 15 years, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their album "The Score."

"The Fugees have a complex but impactful history," Hill said in a statement. "I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."

As a thank you to her fans who bought tickets to her September Ravinia concert, Hill is offering ticketholders special presale access to the Fugees' Nov. 2 performance in Chicago. "A portion of the proceeds from this show will benefit Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play music education programs," Ravinia said in a statement.

Ticketholders for Hill's Ravinia show will get an email on the presale and tickets will automatically be refunded. The tickets will not be valid for Hill's rescheduled 2022 date.

Meanwhile the Fugees' tour begins with a secret pop-up show in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 22, followed by their Nov. 2 show in Chicago at the United Center.

"As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement," Wyclef Jean said in a statement. "We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together."

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at LiveNation.com.