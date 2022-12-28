Laurence Holmes Back on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Aftershow

Laurence Holmes back on the Football Aftershow originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Laurence Holmes, host of the "House of L" podcast and a voice on 670 the Score, will join NBC Sports Chicago as the host of the Football Aftershow following the final two Chicago Bears games.

It’s official… @LaurenceWHolmes is BACK!



New Years Day on NBC Sports Chicago 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Gzh7hrPBUd — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) December 28, 2022

Holmes previously hosted the show from 2017-19. He will succeed David Kaplan, who is stepping away from the FAS and his regularly scheduled evening show "Unfiltered," after serving as a personality with NBC Sports Chicago since 2008.

In addition to hosting "Holmes & Bernstein" on 670 the Score and hosting his podcast, he writes columns for the Chicago Sun-Times covering the Bears and has recently contributed to a comic book series called "Radiant Black."

Along with Holmes, ex-Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt and former Bears players – Lance Briggs and Alex Brown – will remain on the crew.

Holmes will start on Jan. 1, following the Bears' game against the Detroit Lions.

