Lauren Underwood not running for Dick Durbin's Senate seat, she announces

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood has announced she will not seek Dick Durbin's U.S. Senate seat in the next election despite strongly considering a run.

In a release Monday, Underwood revealed she would "forgo a run for the United States Senate" and instead focus on retaining her seat in the House.

"Underwood’s decision to forgo a run for the United States Senate coincides with non-partisan projections showing that the most likely way for Democrats to regain power in Washington is through winning back the House of Representatives in 2026," her campaign said in a statement. "As a member of Democratic House leadership, and as the DCCC Recruitment Co-Chair, Underwood will be playing a key role in helping Democrats flip the House in the 2026 cycle."

Speaking on CNN Monday afternoon, Underwood said, "when I reflected on the way that I could best serve families in Illinois and around the country, I really decided to stay in the House of Representatives."

Underwood represents the 14th Congressional district, which is considered a swing district. It was previously held by Republican Randy Hultgren.

“Lauren Underwood has been a force to be reckoned with in the House of Representatives since she successfully flipped a long-held Republican district in 2018,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. “As a valuable member of leadership, Congresswoman Underwood is playing a critical role in helping House Democrats communicate decisively with voters as we fight the reckless Republican budget scheme and work hard to win back the majority in 2026. At this pivotal moment, Lauren’s work in the House to stop Donald Trump’s dangerous MAGA agenda is needed now more than ever and we look forward to her continued leadership.”

Underwood had said she was "seriously considering" a Senate bid even after sources told NBC Chicago that Gov. J.B. Pritzker's team was discouraging her from running.

"I'm 38 years old and very well positioned to win this race," Underwood told political reporter Mary Ann Ahern in an exclusive interview just days after U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced his retirement.

Pritzker endorsed Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in the race for Durbin's seat. Multiple sources confirmed Pritzker's team has told donors Underwood is "damaged goods" in an attempt to keep her from running against Stratton.

"I was really so disappointed to hear that report. That just represents the ugliness of the machine politics that have characterized Illinois politics for decades," Underwood said at the time.

The governor denied any interference in the race.

After NBC Chicago's report, Underwood said the governor's team called and told her Pritzker "really respects" her. Though she did not formally announce plans to run, the congresswoman from Naperville remained undeterred.

"What I do know is that kind of ugliness has no place in our politics. I know that, you know, Illinois voters are who's going to decide this election. Illinois voters can't be bought, right? And this is going to be a really rigorous, competitive election, and I think the voters are excited to have a choice," she told CNN.

Stratton is not the only one who formally announced her candidacy so far, as other politicians have also jumped in the race, including U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, who was also considering a run, however, has announced he will not be joining the race.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth endorsed Stratton. Durbin said he's not planning to endorse but "hasn't ruled it out" either. He believes there should be an open Democratic primary.

"The voters have the last word. And if you run a campaign that is dirty, the voters have their impression of it, and some of them will stay away from candidates who do that. Let them make the decision and let the candidates be smart enough to realize these voters are well-informed and really interested in this election campaign," Durbin said.