Latin Mass Will No Longer be Held At Only Catholic Church in Woodlawn

As the Catholic Church continues to move away from traditional Latin mass, one church in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood is divided on teh changes.

In 2015, fire ripped through Christ the King, the only Catholic church remaining in Woodlawn.

A community group, parishioners and donors raised millions of dollars to save the shrine from demolition. Masses at the church, located at 6401 S. Woodlawn Avenue, are conducted in Latin.

Heather Malpass says they’re angelic.

“If you don’t understand anything, it just makes you cry – you can feel it,” she said.

Now Malpass and many other are surprised to learn that the final Latin mass was held this past Sunday at the church.

“The Pope issued an edict that Latin masses should be wound down all over, and it has worked its way to Chicago,” Gabriel Piemonte of the group Save the Shrine said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago tells NBC 5 Cardinal Blasé Cupich is following guidelines on limiting the celebration of the traditional Latin mass, which were previously issued by Pope Francis.

Piemonte worries about the church’s future with the changes that are being enacted.

“The concern is that you now have this property that they cannot do business in and I worry about that,” Piemonte said.

Residents say the church is an integral part of this community, and they hope it stays there for the longterm.

“They hold block clubs had my family over for lunch and tea, they are fantastic neighbors,” said Aaron Beswick.