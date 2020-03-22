Snowfall Totals

Latest Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Some locations are reporting three or more inches of snow Sunday

PHI snow ruler
Debbie

It may officially be spring, but parts of Chicago’s south suburbs are dealing with a wintry blast of snow on Sunday.

Some locations, including Carbon Hill in Grundy County, are reporting more than three inches of snowfall.

We’ll keep the list up-to-date with the latest totals, but here are the reports as of 6 p.m. Sunday:

Local

South Holland 12 mins ago

South Suburban Priest Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Archdiocese of Chicago Says

chicago weekend shootings 58 mins ago

1 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill – 3.4 inches

Kendall County:

Plainfield – 2.5 inches

Livingston County –

Chatsworth – 1 inch

Will County:

Beecher – 2.6 inches

Joliet – 2.7 inches

Romeoville – 1 inch

This article tagged under:

Snowfall Totals
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us