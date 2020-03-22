Latest Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

It may officially be spring, but parts of Chicago’s south suburbs are dealing with a wintry blast of snow on Sunday.
Some locations, including Carbon Hill in Grundy County, are reporting more than three inches of snowfall.
We’ll keep the list up-to-date with the latest totals, but here are the reports as of 6 p.m. Sunday:
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill – 3.4 inches
Kendall County:
Plainfield – 2.5 inches
Livingston County –
Chatsworth – 1 inch
Will County:
Beecher – 2.6 inches
Joliet – 2.7 inches
Romeoville – 1 inch