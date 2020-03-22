Latest Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

It may officially be spring, but parts of Chicago’s south suburbs are dealing with a wintry blast of snow on Sunday.

Some locations, including Carbon Hill in Grundy County, are reporting more than three inches of snowfall.

We’ll keep the list up-to-date with the latest totals, but here are the reports as of 6 p.m. Sunday:

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill – 3.4 inches

Kendall County:

Plainfield – 2.5 inches

Livingston County –

Chatsworth – 1 inch

Will County:

Beecher – 2.6 inches

Joliet – 2.7 inches

Romeoville – 1 inch