Latest Recalls: Infant Swings, Home Run Inn Pizza, Capri Sun and More

Product recalls aren't unusual, but in the last few days, several products from prominent brands have been at the center of recall alerts.

From pretzel buns to Capri Sun juice pouches and infant swings, products have been pulled off the shelves for a variety of reasons.

Here are the most recent recalls and what to do if you have an affected product:

Over 2 Million MamaRoo and RockaRoo Infant Swings Recalled After Infant's Death

The Pennsylvania-based baby products company 4moms is recalling over two million MamaRoo swings and about 230,000 RockaRoo rockers in the U.S. and Canada amid concerns that their restraint straps can hang below the seat, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards for crawling infants.

In notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Products and Safety Commission website Monday, the company said it has received two reports of incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation and a 10-month-old who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caretaker. 4moms has not received any reports of entanglement incidents involving the RockaRoo.

Customers with infants who can crawl are urged to immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where the child cannot access it. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

Contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at 4moms.com and click the "Safety and Recall" link at the top of the page.

More Than 5,000 Cases of Capri Sun Recalled After Cleaning Solution Mixed Into Production Line

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling more than 5,500 cases of a certain flavor of Capri Sun drink after the production line became accidentally mixed with a cleaning solution, a press release from the company on Friday said.

Approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun in Wild Cherry flavor have been voluntarily recalled after a diluted cleaning solution, which, according to the statement is used on food processing equipment, was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," Kraft Heinz said in the release.

According to the release, the only product affected was the Wild Cherry flavor, with a "best when used by" date of June 25, 2023.

No other Capri Sun flavors have been affected or are part of the voluntary recall, the release stated.

Kraft Heinz says that consumers who purchased the product should not drink it, but rather return it to the store from which it was purchased.

Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 lbs. of Frozen Meat Pizza Due to Possible Contamination

Chicago-based Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza products that may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service said Sunday.

According to the announcement, the product recall applies to frozen, 33.5-ounce cartons containing "Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza."

The products, which were distributed in Illinois, were produced on June 6 and have a best by date of Dec. 3, 2022.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Oatly Distributor Expands Oat Milk Recall

An Oatly oat milk distributor has expanded its voluntary recall of products over ongoing contamination concerns, NBC News reported.

The California-based Lyons Magnus is now including in the recall 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of regular Oatly oat milk, as well as 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of Oatly chocolate oat milk and 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of Oatly Barista Edition oat milk.

The recall is being conducted in response to fears of microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Lyons Magnus has said that while Clostridium botulinum was not found in the products, consumers are warned not to consume any of them, even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

King's Hawaiian Pretzel Buns Recalled Due to Possible Microcrbial Contamination

King's Hawaiian has recalled multiple products after an ingredient used by a supplier was recalled due to the possibility of microbial contamination.

In a news release, the company said it was voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products "out of an abundance of caution" following a recall from pretzel product supplier, Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, Kings Hawaiian said.

No illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported.

King's Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients, according to a news release.

Consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. Consumers can contact King's Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.