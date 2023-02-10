Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level

According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week.

Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community level.

All counties in the Chicago area are currently at a "low" COVID-19 community level.

Additionally, Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Sameer Vohra announced the launch of a new rapid response unit that will be utilized in the event of a sudden surge in the future.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The "STATeam" (Support, Treatment and Access Team) will be deployed on an as-needed basis as the pandemic continues to evolve.

The unit is designed to assist county health partners in access to testing, treatment, contact tracing and vaccinations in the event of a surge.

According to Illinois health officials, a total of 4,040,139 cases and 36,229 deaths have been reported in the state since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the week ending on Feb. 5, state health officials reported 10,234 new confirmed and probable cases, in addition to 62 deaths.

“We are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 community levels this week. However, as COVID-19 community levels are relatively low and the State of Illinois plans for the end of the statewide disaster declaration in May, IDPH remains dedicated to staying vigilant and protecting the most vulnerable Illinoisians. This is why we are excited to announce the launch of the new STATeam. This innovative new program will provide additional layers of support for our local health departments and long term care facilities, protecting our most at-risk residents and keeping them safe from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses," Vohra said in a statement.

As of Thursday night, 834 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 100 patients were in the ICU and 34 patients were on ventilators.

Currently, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 80 cases per 100,000 Illinois residents.

As of Friday, a total of 25,969,848 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. Of the state's total population, more than 79 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71 percent have completed their primary vaccine series and more than 19 percent have now received a bivalent booster dose.

The following Illinois counties are currently at a "medium" COVID-19 community level, where masks are recommended for those who are immunocompromised:

Alexander County

Clay County

Edwards County

Fayette County

Franklin County

Jackson County

Jasper County

Jo Daviess County

Perry County

Pulaski County

Stephenson County

Union County

Wabash County

Williamson County

One county in Illinois, Richland County, is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community level, where masks are recommended for everyone when indoors.