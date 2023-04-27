Latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Top Prospects, Bears Picks and Analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mock Draft season is over. It's officially the 2023 NFL Draft.

There have been countless mocks and the picks for the Chicago Bears have been all over the map. That is in big part because the Bears had the No. 1 overall pick at the end of the season, but since traded it away to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore and a haul of picks, including No. 9 and No. 61 picks in the 2023 draft.

The Bears were also frequently tied to defensive lineman Jalen Carter who has slid down draft boards with off the field concerns.

So now that it's Draft Day, who do the experts have the Chicago Bears taking? We got it all right here.

We'll start with the NBC Sports Chicago crew.

NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

This comes via a trade down from No. 9 to the Texans' No. 12 pick.

"Wright is a big tackle at 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, but also has great athleticism for that size," Schrock wrote. "He had the second-best athleticism score among tackles to test at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"The 21-year-old is coming off a brilliant senior season that saw him allow just eight pressures and zero sacks for the Vols. NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah called Wright a 'plug-and-play' right tackle option for the Bears.

"Wright can start immediately and has what many see as a limitless ceiling."

NBC Sports Chicago's Glynn Morgan - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

This comes via a trade down from No. 9 to the Patriots' pick at No. 14.

"Darnell Wright played extremely well this past season for the Tennessee Volunteers, helping them to a double digit win total (11), the most in approximately 15 seasons since last winning 10 games in 2007," Morgan wrote. "A physical blocker with a smooth drop step and lateral slide, Wright acquitted himself well at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. It's possible the Bears may have drafted the best right tackle from this talented class of offensive linemen."

NBC Sports' Peter King: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

"If you’re GM Ryan Poles, you’ve solved a few problems already with offseason acquisitions at receiver (D.J. Moore) and linebacker (T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds) and guard (Nate Davis)," King wrote. "This is the next one—the rock at tackle Poles hopes Johnson can be. Johnson’s stock rose this offseason and he should be immediate help for a line that allowed an unacceptable 58 sacks last year."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

Breer's mock draft is notable for two reasons. First, it's based entirely on his sourcing rather than his own analysis. Second, last year Breer's mock draft was the most accurate mock according to Fantasy Pros.

"Deep down, I think Johnson will go higher than this (you might be able to flip-flop this pick with the Raiders’ pick). But this, at least in my mind, would be the floor for Johnson, a high-character, tall, long 21 year old who looks like he came off a left tackle assembly line," Breer wrote. "While he needs to get stronger, he’s young and will have time to do it, and so the ceiling is really high."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

"Chicago might be hoping Carter falls here; remember when we thought it might take him at No. 1 overall? Instead, the Bears could pivot to offensive tackle and take the top lineman. We could see a run on tackles in the teens," Kiper wrote.

ESPN's Todd McShay: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

"I mentioned this on Monday in my buzz file, but I think the Bears at No. 9 is the floor for Carter," McShay wrote. "Imagine moving back from No. 1 to No. 9 and adding a package of picks and a new WR1 in DJ Moore, and then still somehow getting arguably the top prospect in the entire class? What a huge win this would be for GM Ryan Poles. Yes, there are off-field concerns with Carter, as he just pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a fatal January crash. But I believe he's going in the top 10, and he has every necessary tool to quickly become a star interior pass-rusher in the NFL while also plugging gaps against the run. Coach Matt Eberflus' defense relies on the 3-technique position, and Carter's potential there is very high."

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

"Wilson could easily go No. 2 overall to the Texans. He slips a bit, and the Bears hit a home run at No. 9," Jeremiah wrote.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

"Protecting Justin Fields is a top priority as the team continues to focus on surrounding its franchise quarterback with a better supporting cast in 2023," Brooks wrote.

NFL.com's Peter Schrager: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

"After trading out of the No. 1 slot back in March, the Bears do what they couldn't in free agency: land a splashy offensive tackle. Johnson has risen up draft boards in recent weeks," Schrager wrote.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

"GM Ryan Poles has done a nice job in free agency and in trading the first overall pick for a bundle to fill some roster holes, but there is still work to be done on the offensive line," Zierlein wrote. "This choice could come down to how the Bears view the consistency of Peter Skoronski as a potential guard vs. the power and nastiness of Wright at right tackle."

NFL.com's Charles Davis: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

"Helping QB Justin Fields is a priority, and Wright has been steadily impressing teams along the run up to the draft," Davis wrote.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

"The Bears met with Jalen Carter multiple times during the pre-draft process, and if they feel comfortable enough with his off-field issues, he could be the pick at No. 9 -- and possibly the centerpiece of Matt Eberflus’ defense," Edholm wrote.

USA Today's Nate Davis: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

"As much help as Chicago still needs, another trade down would make sense … as would additional blocking help and weaponry for QB Justin Fields," Davis wrote. "But a team that had a league-low 20 sacks in 2022 could certainly use an edge presence, and why not one with Smith’s extraordinary athleticism – including sub-4.4 40 and a 41-inch vertical leap at the combine? Mostly recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that ended his 2022 season, Smith should be ready to wreak havoc in Week 1."

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

"Justin Fields got sacked 55 times in 2022, tied for the most along with Russell Wilson," Podell wrote. "What a better way to fix the issue than by drafting Skoronski, Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded pass blocker (93.0) in all of college football in 2022?"

Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

"The Bears have spent lavishly in free agency, but not on the offensive line. The defense has holes, but protect Justin Fields and give him a chance to win," McIntyre wrote.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

"Johnson would fill a glaring hole at right tackle," Brugler wrote. "He’d give the Bears a better opportunity to win and fully evaluate if Justin Fields is the answer at quarterback."

Sporting News' Jacob Camenker: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

"The Bears might like it if Paris Johnson was on the board at this spot, but Wright is a very good consolation prize," Camenker wrote. "He projects to be a plug-and-play right tackle, and the Bears would probably prefer to have Wright on the right compared to Teven Jenkins, who was better at guard last year."

Pro Football Focus: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

"Chicago adds a young, versatile defensive lineman with tremendous athletic upside. Van Ness' 27.7% pressure rate on true pass sets in 2022 ranked fourth in the FBS," PFF wrote.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

Spielberger's mock doesn't offer any analysis, but it's worth noting Northwestern's Peter Skoronski was the first tackle of the board going to the Raiders at No. 7.

The Mock Draft Consensus for Bears

If the analysts are right, it looks like the Bears are drafting an offensive tackle. The favorite is Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr, but Darnell Wright is a close second.

Here is a break down of the picks from the mocks:

7 - Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

5 - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

2 - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

2 - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

1 - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

1 - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

1 - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft begins on NBC Sports Chicago at 5 p.m. CT with Draft Night In Chicago: First Round Preview.

