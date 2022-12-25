Last Year, it Was 55 Degrees in Chicago on Christmas. This Year? 15 Degrees

Sunday in Chicago will see a sunny and cold Christmas Day, with a high temperature of 15 degrees, and much of the region under a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. with wind chills in the 15-to-20 degree range.

And though there's not doubt that it will be cold, it won't break any weather records.

The coldest Chicago Christmas on record took place on Dec. 25, 1983, when the high temperature was a staggering minus-5 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, according to NBC 5 Storm Team.

The second-coldest occurred just two years later in 1985, when the high temperature was 2 degrees, and the third coldest Christmas on record occurred in 1996, when a 9-degree temperature was recorded.

In 2019, Chicago recorded a high temperature of 57 degrees on Christmas Day, making it the second-warmest Christmas on record. Last winter, the high temperature on Christmas was 55 degrees, the fifth-warmest on record.

Next Week's Forecast

Colder-than-average temperatures are expected to stick around after the holiday weekend, with another chance of snow arriving on Monday. The quick-moving system won’t cause significant accumulations, and should clear the area by the evening hours, according to forecasts.

By Wednesday things are really going to change rapidly in the area, with temperatures rising above freezing for the remainder of the calendar year.

By Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper-40s or perhaps even the low-50s in some locations, and they’ll remain there through next weekend. Those temps will also be accompanied by a persistent threat of rain over the New Year’s weekend, with the most widespread showers occurring Friday and into Saturday, according to extended forecast models.

