Last Total Lunar Eclipse in 3 Years Occurs Tuesday in Chicago Area. Here's How to Best See it

If you've ever wanted to see a total lunar eclipse but haven't gotten the chance, you'll want to seize the opportunity this week.

The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years will occur early Tuesday morning.

The eclipse will be seen in totality across North and Central America, portions of South America as well as Asia, Australia and New Zealand. You'll be able to catch it in Chicago - as long as the skies are clear, according to the Adler Planetarium.

So, what exactly is a lunar eclipse and what makes it unique?

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Simply defined, it's when the Sun, Earth and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow, according to NASA. In a total eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the umbra, which is the darkest part of Earth's shadow.

For the best view, you'll want to go to a dark environment away from bright lights and the city. While you won't need any special equipment to see it, using either binoculars or a telescope will enhance the eclipse's red color, according to NASA.

Totality, the phase when the sun is completely blocked by the moon, is set to begin at approximately 4:17 a.m. CST. At that time, the entire moon will turn a "coppery-red" and be in the earth's umbra. The phase will last for just under an hour and a half. At approximately 5:42 a.m. CST, totality will end as the moon exits the Earth's umbra. As the moon leaves, it'll appear as if a bite is being taken out of the lunar disc, NASA stated on its website.

According to the Adler Planetarium, a lunar eclipse isn't as showy as a solar eclipse, when the moon passes between the Earth and Sun, although it does last longer.

Plenty of partial eclipses will likely be visible in the next three years. However, the next full one isn't expected to occur until March 14, 2025.