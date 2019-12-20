Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Traffic Jams Near Chicago-Area Malls

If you're planning to do some last-minute holiday shopping Friday evening, be prepared for traffic headaches all throughout the Chicago area.

Even at the beginning of the afternoon rush hour, streets surrounding popular area malls including Oakbrook Center and Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg were experiencing heavy traffic at times.

While many shoppers decided to head out at the end of the work week, the crowds might be even bigger come Saturday, which is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year.

Several stores including Macy's, Kohl's and J.C. Penney have extended hours to accommodate last-minute shoppers.