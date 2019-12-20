holiday shopping

Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Traffic Jams Near Chicago-Area Malls

Streets near popular Chicago-area shopping malls were experiencing heavy traffic Friday afternoon

If you're planning to do some last-minute holiday shopping Friday evening, be prepared for traffic headaches all throughout the Chicago area.

Even at the beginning of the afternoon rush hour, streets surrounding popular area malls including Oakbrook Center and Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg were experiencing heavy traffic at times.

While many shoppers decided to head out at the end of the work week, the crowds might be even bigger come Saturday, which is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year.

Local

New Year 7 hours ago

5 New Laws You Should Know About in 2020

holiday shopping 44 mins ago

Chicago-Area Shoppers Scramble in Search of Last-Minute Deals

Several stores including Macy's, Kohl's and J.C. Penney have extended hours to accommodate last-minute shoppers.

This article tagged under:

holiday shoppingtrafficholiday shopping traffic
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us