Chicago Christmas

Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to Chicago's State Street for Christmas Eve

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the stores, last minute shoppers wrap up their holiday chores

By Courtney Sisk

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 02: A view of the atmosphere at Macy’s State Street Holiday Great Tree Lighting 2024 at Macy’s State Street on November 02, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Macy’s)

Thousands of people flocked to Chicago's State Street on Christmas Eve to grab last-minute gifts for the holidays.

"We could have started in March, but who wants to do that? Wait to the last minute! Feel the rush," customer Robert Patten said. "It’s the excitement of it, the adrenaline that we feel and being out in the midst of everybody."

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Patten was not alone in his procrastination.

“I’m in school, so ordering things from college, coming home, Chicago has everything, so I did wait," Brielle Holmes said, who was shopping for her boyfriend.

"I work so much so I haven’t had time," fellow customer Felicia Nelson said. "But Macy's on State Street, that’s my favorite.”

The National Retail Federation said consumer spending this year is expected to reach a record $902 per person on average for gifts, food and décor, about $25 more per person than last year.

There was also a shorter shopping season between Thanksgiving and the winter holidays this year, due to the former falling on its latest possible date.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Christmas
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us