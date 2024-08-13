Lottery

Last-minute gift turns into big lottery win for suburban Chicago family

The unidentified winner said her husband purchased the winning ticket for $25 as a gift for her

A last-minute gift turned into a big lottery win for a suburban Chicago family -- and now they're planning to use their winnings to fulfill a longtime dream.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold in south suburban Monee, at Monee Tobacco on West Monee Manhattan Road, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The unidentified winner said her husband purchased the scratch-off for $25 as a gift for her.

“My husband was on his way home from work and was so tired that day he didn’t want to stop at the store,” she said in a statement. “He knows I like crosswords and puzzles in general, so he bought me a $25 Diamond Crossword scratch-off lottery ticket.”

The couple said they've only told their children about their $1 million winning since, revealing they were in shock.

As for what they plan to do with their prize, the couple plan to fulfill a dream they've long held.

“I’ve always dreamed of buying a house. It would be fabulous to finally say ‘We own this home,'" the winner told the Illinois Lottery. "After taking care of a few other necessary purchases, choosing the perfect house for our family will be the top priority.”

Monee Tobacco, where the winning ticket was purchased, will also receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

