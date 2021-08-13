illinois vaccine lottery

Last Day to Get Vaccinated and Entered Into the ‘All in For the Win' Lottery Comes Next Week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The last day that Illinois residents can get vaccinated to be entered into the lottery for the million-dollar top prizes will be Aug. 18, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday. 

IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents on that last day and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for young people.

Throughout the pandemic, 76% of Illinois adults have been vaccinated and 56% of children ages 12 to 17.

Illinois has continued to see week-over-week growth in its vaccination rate. Over the last seven days, an average of 30,700 people got their life-saving shot,” IDPH said.

Winners will be notified by a call from 312-814-3524 or an email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

On Friday, 22 winners were chosen from the state's 11 health regions to win $100,000. 

The winners were picked from across the state, with several in the Chicago area selected, including in Joliet, Plainfield, Hanover Park, Aurora, Mundelein, Arlington Heights and Chicago locations.

Local

Lincoln Park Zoo 1 min ago

Lincoln Park Zoo Welcomes Newborn Animals to Spot This Summer

Indiana Dunes 16 mins ago

Indiana Dunes National Park Proposes Entrance Fee, Asks Public For Comments

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.

This article tagged under:

illinois vaccine lotteryillinois vaccine lottery sign uphow to enter illinois vaccine lotteryall in word the win
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us