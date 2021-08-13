Last Day to Get Vaccinated and Entered Into the ‘All in For the Win' Lottery Comes Next Week

The last day that Illinois residents can get vaccinated to be entered into the lottery for the million-dollar top prizes will be Aug. 18, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.

IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents on that last day and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for young people.

Throughout the pandemic, 76% of Illinois adults have been vaccinated and 56% of children ages 12 to 17.

“Illinois has continued to see week-over-week growth in its vaccination rate. Over the last seven days, an average of 30,700 people got their life-saving shot,” IDPH said.

Winners will be notified by a call from 312-814-3524 or an email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Friday, 22 winners were chosen from the state's 11 health regions to win $100,000.

The winners were picked from across the state, with several in the Chicago area selected, including in Joliet, Plainfield, Hanover Park, Aurora, Mundelein, Arlington Heights and Chicago locations.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.