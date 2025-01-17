LASD release identities of 17 at-risk, missing people in LA County wildfires

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has released the identities of at least 17 people who are still at-risk, missing since the start of the wildfires in Southern California.
A total of 31 missing person cases are still actively being investigated.
LASD is asking for the public's help in finding these missing people:
Charles Ross
Patricia Diann McKenna
Delores Ann Jenkins
Stacey Elizabeth Darden
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.