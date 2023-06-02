One of the Largest Carnivorous Dinosaurs Ever Recovered is on Display at Field Museum

Already home to the world's best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex, a new dinosaur exhibit has arrived at Field Museum just in time for the start of summer.

The "Spinosaurus," a fish-eating dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous Period, will now prowl overhead at the Field Museum beginning on Friday.

About 95 million years ago, the Spinosaurus used its crocodile-shaped body and paddle-like tail to swim through rivers in modern-day North Africa, hunting and swimming through waters as a semi-aquatic predator.

According to the Field Museum, Spinosaurus stretches even longer than "Sue" at 46 feet long, with the fossil being one of the largest carnivorous dinosaurs ever recovered.

The exhibition mounts Spinosaurus in a swimming pose, giving visitors an unforgettable sight as they enter the historic museum, and is the only skeleton on display outside of Asia.

The Field Museum is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with abbreviated hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 1-2.

Spinosaurus is included in the price of basic admission, and more information on the museum and tickets can be found here.