North Riverside

Large police presence reported in suburban North Riverside

Police officers from Berkeley and North Riverside, as well as the Cook County Sheriff's Office, were on scene.

A large law enforcement presence was visible on Sunday evening in the village of North Riverside.

An NBC Chicago photographer captured video of an area cordoned off by crime scene tape near 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue, as well as numerous law enforcement vehicles.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Police officers from Berkeley and North Riverside, as well as the Cook County Sheriff's Office, were on scene.

Specifics on the incident weren't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

North Riverside
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us