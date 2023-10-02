Large police presence reported in Sauk Village neighborhood

Multiple streets in south suburban Sauk Village were blocked off on Monday evening as law enforcement converged on a neighborhood.
Officers from a number of different law enforcement agencies were present in the area of around 225th and Yates at around 5:30 p.m. Specifics on the incident weren't immediately available from police.
Video captured by Sky 5 from overhead showed at least two SWAT vehicles, along with several marked patrol SUVs in the area.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
