Mount Prospect

Large police presence reported in northwest suburban Mount Prospect

The Mount Prospect Police Department, in a post on the social media platform X, said it was working on an "active investigation" in the area.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A large police presence was visible on Monday evening in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, video from the scene showed.

Footage captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed numerous law enforcement vehicles in the 1200 block of West Northwest Highway near Dale Avenue. The Mount Prospect Police Department, in a post on the social media platform X, said it was working on an "active investigation" in the area.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"We ask for people to stay clear of the area at this time during the investigation," police said in a post at 5:32 p.m.

The scene was contained, and there was no threat to the community, police said.

Additional information on the incident wasn't immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Mount Prospect
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us