Large police presence reported in northwest suburban Mount Prospect

A large police presence was visible on Monday evening in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, video from the scene showed.

Footage captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed numerous law enforcement vehicles in the 1200 block of West Northwest Highway near Dale Avenue. The Mount Prospect Police Department, in a post on the social media platform X, said it was working on an "active investigation" in the area.

"We ask for people to stay clear of the area at this time during the investigation," police said in a post at 5:32 p.m.

The scene was contained, and there was no threat to the community, police said.

Additional information on the incident wasn't immediately available.