Armed robbery suspect in custody in Addison following search from multiple police departments

Two armed robbery suspects are in custody Thursday after a search involving both the Addison and Hinsdale police departments, authorities said.

Hinsdale police said Thursday afternoon that officers were searching for an armed robbery suspect in nearby Addison in the area of Oak Street and Fuller Road, while confirming that another suspect had been placed into custody.

Meanwhile, Addison police confirmed that an "active investigation" was underway in the 1600 block of West Lake Street, advising residents to avoid the area.

Later Thursday afternoon, Addison police confirmed that officers responded to a robbery at the Lake Street location, and said that the vehicle belonging to the at-large suspect was located near the area of Ogden Avenue and I-294.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Authorities said officers searched a Hinsdale neighborhood and located the suspect, placing them into custody.

Addison police said the incident remains under investigation. There is currently no further information available.