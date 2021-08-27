2 Students Shot Near Hammond High School

Two students were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon outside a high school in Hammond, Indiana, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:25 p.m. near Hammond Central High School, 5926 Calumet Ave. Police initially responded to a call of shots fired and found two high school students who had been shot, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg with the Hammond Police Department. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

Multiple other students were said to have been "involved" in the shooting, and hadn't been apprehended as of Friday evening. What led up to the incident wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hammond police at 219-852-2989.