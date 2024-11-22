Vernon Hills

Large police presence near suburban shopping center as officials ask public to avoid area

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

A large police presence was reported near the Hawthorn Hills Shopping Center in suburban Vernon Hills Thursday evening as police asked the public to avoid the area.

According to authorities, there was police activity in the southwest area of Route 60 and Milwaukee Avenue, near the shopping center.

The circumstances behind the police activity or any potential incident that may have occurred were unknown.

There was no further information available.

