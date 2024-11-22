Large police presence near suburban shopping center as officials ask public to avoid area

A large police presence was reported near the Hawthorn Hills Shopping Center in suburban Vernon Hills Thursday evening as police asked the public to avoid the area.
According to authorities, there was police activity in the southwest area of Route 60 and Milwaukee Avenue, near the shopping center.
The circumstances behind the police activity or any potential incident that may have occurred were unknown.
There was no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.