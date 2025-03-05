Threats directed at multiple Chicago high schools trigger police response

Threats of violence led to large-scale police responses at multiple Chicago high schools, with classes now dismissed for the day.

According to officials, the threats were levied at Jones College Prep, located in the Printer's Row neighborhood, and John Hancock College Prep, located in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

Both schools went into lockdown after the threats were received, and SWAT teams and K-9 units swept both schools, according to a Chicago police spokesman.

Neither threat was believed to be bonafide, and Chicago police believe the calls may have been part of a "swatting incident," according to the spokesman.

Classes were dismissed following the police investigation, and no injuries were reported in either incident, according to Chicago police.

We will provide more details on this story as they become available.