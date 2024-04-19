Avondale

Large fire engulfs multiple homes in Avondale

An investigation was underway Friday evening after three homes were damaged by a fire in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Christina Avenue, which is north of Diversey, the Chicago Fire Department said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Video captured at the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of at least one of the homes. The fire had been struck out by 8:12 p.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The cause remained under investigation late Friday.

This article tagged under:

Avondale
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us