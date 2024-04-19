Large fire engulfs multiple homes in Avondale

An investigation was underway Friday evening after three homes were damaged by a fire in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Christina Avenue, which is north of Diversey, the Chicago Fire Department said in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Video captured at the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of at least one of the homes. The fire had been struck out by 8:12 p.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remained under investigation late Friday.