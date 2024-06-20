Large fire burns in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

A large fire engulfed a building early Wednesday evening in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, with a large response from the Chicago Fire Department observed at the scene.

The fire occurred at a building in the 2800 block of West Grand Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, street closures near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Grand Avenue are in effect due to the fire.

NotifyChicago Emergency Alert: Street closures in effect at Chicago and Grand due to 3-11 fire. Seek alternate route. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 20, 2024

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Chicago fire officials.

Initially a three-alarm fire, the blaze was later upgraded to a four-alarm fire before eventually being contained.

3-11 alarm/Level 1 California & Grand multiple towers and ram X in use, No injuries reported at this time (WS). pic.twitter.com/sbJA6l1b2z — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 20, 2024

4-11 update: Fire is under control and control, no injuries reported at this time (ws). pic.twitter.com/IuQPf3IIiz — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 20, 2024

3-11 FIRE AT 2810 W Grand & California struck out by 2-1-21. No injuries reported at this time (ws).



DT / CN pic.twitter.com/uQLMT9RARq — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 20, 2024

There is currently no further information available.