Humboldt Park

Large fire burns in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A large fire engulfed a building early Wednesday evening in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, with a large response from the Chicago Fire Department observed at the scene.

The fire occurred at a building in the 2800 block of West Grand Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, street closures near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Grand Avenue are in effect due to the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Chicago fire officials.

Initially a three-alarm fire, the blaze was later upgraded to a four-alarm fire before eventually being contained.

There is currently no further information available.

