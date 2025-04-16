Chicago Fire

Large fire burns at commercial building near CTA tracks; some train service suspended

An extra-alarm fire burned at a commercial building on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday, disrupting train travel on Chicago Transit Authority tracks during the morning rush hour.

Fire officials were battling the blaze just after 5 a.m. at 5039 W. Lake St.

"Defensive operations at this time. No injuries at this time," the agency wrote on X.

The CTA said the fire suspended Green Line service between Ashland/Lake and Harlem/Lake.

"As a result, trains are operating only between Ashland/63rd, and 63rd/Cottage Grove AND Ashland/Lake  at this time," said in an alert to riders.

Shuttle buses were being brought in to help connect service in both directions.

"At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines," the CTA said.

