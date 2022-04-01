Lanes Shut Down After 1 Shot on Dan Ryan Expressway Near 66th Street

Multiple lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway near 66th Street were shut down during the Friday evening rush hour while police conducted a shooting investigation, according to police.

One person was shot on the interstate at approximately 3:02 p.m., according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

As of 6 p.m., the northbound lanes of the interstate at the Marquette Express Lanes were blocked off while troopers remained on scene. Traffic was diverted into the local lanes, authorities said.

Additional details on the shooting weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov