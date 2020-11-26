Lanes Reopen on I-55 in Joliet After Crash Causes 6-Hour Shutdown

All northbound lanes on Interstate 55 have been reopened Thursday after a semi-truck crash in southwest suburban Joliet shut down traffic for over six hours.

The semi was northbound about 7:42 a.m. on I-55 when it overturned after striking a support on Black Road bridge, Illinois State Police said.

The truck was hauling cooking oil but there was no spill and the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

All northbound lanes were closed until about 3:15 p.m., when police reopened the expressway to traffic.

Illinois State Police are investigating.