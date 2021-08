Concrete fell from a railroad bridge Wednesday onto the Kennedy Expressway, about a mile west of the Edens junction.

The falling debris from a Metra bridge blocked two lanes of outbound I-90/94 at Milwaukee Avenue, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lanes were reopened at 1:40 p.m., IDOT said.