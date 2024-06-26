Heavy traffic expected following I-290 crash that left 1 seriously injured

Lanes were closed for hours and traffic was backing up after a two-car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) left one person injured.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 at Kostner, the Illinois State Police said. According to officials, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Photos and video from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles, with one of the vehicles involved up on an embankment.

By around 6:30 a.m., lanes between Cicero and Kostner had reopened, but heavy traffic remained.

According to NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin, traffic backups were reported as far west as Harlem Ave., with delays beyond Oak Park.

"It's a small stretch, but still a full closure just as commute is starting to heat up," Martin said. "A major traffic disruption in the heart of rush hour."

Inbound drive times were increasing due to the crash, Martin said, clocking in at close to an one hour and thirty minutes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.